Indianapolis police fire pepper balls amid shootings protest

Indianapolis police fired pepper balls to disperse a crowd as they arrested a man during a protest near the location where an officer fatally shot a 21-year-old black man days earlier.

The Indianapolis Star reports about 50 people converged Saturday near the site where Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was killed Wednesday.

During Saturday's protest, a police spokesman says officers fired pepper balls “to deter a crowd as they closed in on officers" arresting a man.

No officers or protesters were injured.

Reed’s killing and the fatal police shooting hours later of another black man have strained relations between city police and black residents.

