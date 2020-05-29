Indianapolis official: Many mail-in ballots may go uncounted

The top election official in Indianapolis is warning that thousands of mail-in ballots cast for Tuesday’s Indiana primary might go uncounted because they won’t be returned in time.

Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge has asked state officials to extend the deadline that requires mail-in ballots to arrive at county election offices by noon Tuesday.

Republican members of the State Election Commission last month blocked a similar request from Democratic members.

Eldridge said coronavirus restrictions slowed the processing of some 123,000 mail-in ballot requests, so many weren’t mailed to voters until late last week.

5/29/2020 11:53:08 AM (GMT -4:00)

