Indianapolis imposes curfew after 2 nights of violence

The Indianapolis mayor ordered an overnight curfew after two nights of violent protests over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd led to several shootings and widespread downtown damage.

Two people died, though it wasn't immediately clear how and whether their deaths were related to the protests.

The curfew that starts at 8 p.m. Sunday comes after Mayor Joe Hogsett said attempts to allow peaceful protests Friday and Saturday failed.

Officials say no police officers fired their guns and the shooting deaths remain under investigation.

5/31/2020 2:15:19 PM (GMT -4:00)