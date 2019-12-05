Indianapolis car-bus crash injured 2 students, 2 others

Indiana State Police say four people including two students have been injured after a drunken driver struck a school bus on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Police say 36-year-old Sarah Nuckols, of Indianapolis, was speeding on the interstate on the city's east side when she lost control of her car and spun into the side of a Warren Township school bus shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Nuckols was transported to a hospital and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two juveniles and one adult aboard the bus were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/5/2019 4:01:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

