Indiana woman gets 7 years for tampering with her son's IV

A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for injecting fecal matter into her teenage son's IV line while he was hospitalized for leukemia.

Forty-four-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott was also sentenced Thursday by a Marion County judge to five years of probation. She was convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery during a September bench trial.

Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections.

Alberts admitted to police that she had injected feces into her son's IV.

