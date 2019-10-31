Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around neck

An Indiana woman was found dead with an eight-foot python around her neck.

Police were called Wednesday evening to an address in Oxford, Indiana, which is just west of Lafayette.

A woman was found unresponsive with a reticulated python wrapped around her neck. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful.

The woman was identified Thursday as Laura Hurst, a 36-year-old from Battle Ground, Indiana.

Of the 140 snakes at the location, approximately 20 belonged to Hurst. Police say she frequents the location approximately two times a week. Police didn't release any other information about the property.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday, and police hope it will give them an official cause of death.

