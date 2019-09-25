Indiana woman driving on 3 tires charged with OWI

An Indiana woman who was driving on only three tires had a BAC more than three times the legal limit, Indiana State Police say.

Sherry Sanchez, a 46-year-old from Portage, was charged with operating while intoxicated; failure to yield to law enforcement stationary (move over law); and operating on highway with non-compliant vehicle.

Sanchez had stated she didn’t know what was wrong with her car but that all the lights on her dash were going off, police say.

From Indiana State Police - Lowell District:

Yesterday, Tuesday, September 25th, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., First Sergeant Terrance Weems was on a traffic stop (with all his emergency lights activated) west bound on I-80/94 near Broadway with a motorcycle when he saw a dark colored Ford SUV approaching faster than posted 55 mile per-hour speed limit in the right exit lane to Broadway. The SUV had the ability to mover over as is required by Indiana law for emergency vehicles but failed to do so. As the SUV passed Weems could see that it was traveling on three tires, that the front passenger tire was gone and the driver was driving on the rim.

The SUV exited at Broadway and Weems was able to make a traffic stop on the SUV on Broadway southbound south of I-80/94. As he was pulling the SUV over he noticed it swerving and almost hit the curb more than once.

Upon approaching the driver, later identified as Sherry Sanchez, 46 of Portage, IN, Weems noticed that she appeared impaired. Further investigation revealed that she was and she was taken for a certified test which showed she was over three times the legal limit (.08% B.A.C.).

Sanchez had stated she didn’t know what was wrong with her car but all the lights on her dash were going off. She also stated she was a home health care nurse and was on her way to a patient in Chicago.

She was taken and incarcerated at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point. Sanchez was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Law Enforcement Stationary (Move Over Law), and Operating on Highway with non-compliant vehicle.

