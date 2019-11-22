Indiana trooper saves woman trapped in submerged car

An Indiana State Police trooper jumped in cold water, broke a window and saved a woman when her car got trapped underwater Friday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was helping another trooper reconstruct a collision on Interstate 65 in Seymour around 3 p.m. when he heard a call about a woman trapped in a car that was in the water, according to a release from state police.

When Wheeles arrived at the scene of the crash at State Road 11 near Jackson County Road 800 East, he saw the car continuing to sink into the water.

Wheeles got into the water and used a hammer he had been given by a bystander to break the rear window of the car and pull the 23-year-old female driver to safety.

Police say that during the rescue, Wheeles hurt his hand and arm.

Both Wheeles and the driver were taken to the hospital for treatment.

