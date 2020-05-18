Indiana to use nearly $1M federal grant to deliver Narcan

Officials say Indiana will use nearly $1 million in federal funds to pay for the distribution of the opioid reversal drug naloxone to reach Hoosiers who are at risk of overdose.

hey said Monday that Indiana nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc. will distribute 25,000 doses of naloxone, which also goes by the brand name Narcan.

The office of Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Family and Social Service Administration announced the drug will go to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses.

They say access to naloxone remains limited in some communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/18/2020 11:34:43 AM (GMT -4:00)

