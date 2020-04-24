Indiana to lift ban on elective medical procedures

Indiana's temporary ban on elective medical procedures will end Monday, as long as providers "have adopted policies and best practices that protect patients, physicians and staff against COVID-19 and also have sufficient quantities of PPE."
Providers must also consult the best practices and recommendations developed by their medical associations or industries.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-24 on Friday.
Providers include hospitals, veterinarians, dentists and others.
Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm