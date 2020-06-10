Indiana to advance to Stage 4 of 'Back on Track' plan Friday

Indiana will advance to Stage 4 of the "Back on Track Indiana" plan on Friday, two days earlier than originally planned.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

From backontrack.in.gov:



GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities

• Continue remote work as needed

• Face coverings are recommended

• Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

• Assisted living facilities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors; guidelines will be reviewed and updated

WHAT OPENS

• State government building access restrictions will be lifted

• Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity

• Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place

• Dining room service may open at 75% capacity

• Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity

• Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines

• Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at a capacity to be determined. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities

• Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

• Community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume; adhere to social distancing and gathering restrictions

• Raceways may open with limited spectators

• Pari-mutuel horse racing anticipated to begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities

• Charity gaming and casinos may open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission

• Large venues may open at a capacity to be determined

• Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may open at 50% capacity; reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

• Large events, such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, and parades

• Recreational youth contact sports activities to be determined

• Playgrounds to be determined