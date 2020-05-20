Indiana to advance to 'Stage 3' of 'Back on Track' plan Friday

Indiana will advance to Stage 3 of the "Back on Track Indiana" plan on Friday, two days earlier than originally planned.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Wednesday.

From backontrack.in.gov/:



STAGE 3: GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities

• Continue remote work when possible

• Face coverings are recommended

• Social gatherings of up to 100 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

• Nursing homes remain closed to visitors; nursing home guidance will continue to be evaluated

• No travel restrictions

WHAT OPENS

• Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing

• Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity

• Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings

• Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and similar facilities may open with social distancing guidelines in place

• Community pools may open according to CDC guidance

• Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions

• Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity; some theater companies have identified specific hygiene and social distancing guidelines

• The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

• Bars and nightclubs

• Cultural, entertainment, and sports venues

• K-12 facilities and activities



