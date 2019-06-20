Indiana teacher sues over transgender name policy

A central Indiana teacher is filing a lawsuit against his former school district.

John Kluge taught orchestra at Brownsburg High School. He says, at the beginning of the 2017 school year, administrators sent an email instructing teachers to refer to transgender students by their preferred names, not their legal names. Kluge decided to refer to students by their last names.

The lawsuit claims Kluge was coerced to resign and the district's new policy violated his religious freedoms.

