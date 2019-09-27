Indiana stepmom accused of killing 10-year-old to claim mental illness

A central Indiana woman accused of murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter has filed a mental illness defense.

Amanda Carmack, 34, will mount the defense as she and her attorney work to save her from conviction for the murder of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.

She was arrested on Sept. 4 after police found the girl's body in a barn behind Carmack's home in Gas City.

Amanda Carmack admitted to police that she had strangled the girl because she was angry that the girl had allegedly stolen a charm bracelet, according to court documents.

Her trial starts in February.

Prosecutors have previously announced plans to seek life in prison without parole in the case.

