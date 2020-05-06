Indiana soldier dies in Iraq

An Indiana soldier has died while serving in Iraq.

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23 of Terre Haute, died in a non-combat-related incident, according to WTHR in Indianapolis.

"... His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own," Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander said.

Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

The incident is under investigation.

