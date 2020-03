Indiana small businesses are eligible for financial assistance under a disaster designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small businesses are eligible to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills incurred during this public health emergency.

The deadline to apply for the disaster loans is Dec. 18.

To apply for loans or receive more information about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, visit sba.gov/disaster