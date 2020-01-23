Indiana secretary of commerce discusses upcoming global summit

Indiana's secretary of commerce made an appearance in Michiana Thursday.

16 News Now met up with Jim Schellinger at WNIT-TV as he taped a segment of "Economic Outlook" with Jeff Rea.

Schellinger was born and raised in South Bend and now travels the country and world to promote Indiana. He helped organize a global summit in the Hoosier State in April, and he feels it's time to showcase Indiana businesses that are booming.

"We have to make sure now that we have confidence in what we are doing," Schellinger said. "I am incensed when someone says we are the Rust Belt. We're not Rust Belt, we never took a step back. We've just got to be proud and get the word out all around the world that Indiana is the place to be. And we have tripled our foreign direct investments since 2016."

To hear more from Schellinger, you can check out "Economic Outlook" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WNIT.

