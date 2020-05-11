Indiana salons and barber shops reopen with restrictions

After being forced to close due to the pandemic, Indiana salons and barber shops have reopened. But it's not necessarily business as usual.

"It's tough," said Roxann Leonhard, owner of Salon Rouge in South Bend. "This mask, for one, is really hard to have to wear this all day and breathe in it. We're requiring our staff to wear them. All of our guests have to wear them -- sanitize our hands."

Within Stage 2 of his Back-on-Track plan, Gov. Eric Holcomb is requiring salons and barber shops statewide to accept appointments only (no walk-ins); impose social distancing; sanitize work stations after every customer; and face masks must be worn, when practicable.

"Keeping everything sanitized, we already did that before," remarked Julio Rodriguez, owner of Exclusive Studios in Mishawaka.

Both business owners report experiencing financial struggles due to being forced to close during the stay-at-home order. But now, it's hard to get in.

"We're booked for the next month," said Leonhard.

Likewise, customers are eager to return to the Mishawaka barber shop.

"So far, I'm booked up all week -- almost," Rodriguez said.

Despite taking financial hits, Leonhard and Rodriguez remain hopeful, thanks to community support.