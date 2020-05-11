Indiana restaurants reopen Monday with restrictions in place

On Monday, restaurants across the state can reopen their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.

For many restaurant owners, it's been a rush to get ready for reopening day.

At Café Navarre, customers will notice new flooring, newly painted walls and new carpeting.

The dining experience will also be different in order to keep staff and customers safe.

Servers will be wearing face masks, and guests are encouraged to wear a mask or covering until seated at a table and a safe distance from others.

The tables will be at least six feet apart, and there will be disposable, paper menus.

"We'll have extra staff during service, before service and after service, sanitizing every surface that's touched by an employee or guest," said Kurt Janowsky, owner of Navarre Hospitality Group. "So, you won't pick up a virus in that way."

Bar seating will remain closed for now, but guests can still order their favorite drinks.

Carryout is still available to those hesitant to dine in.

Half capacity at Café Navarre means nine to ten tables outside, and 22 tables inside.

Janowsky hopes customers will come out and support local restaurants.

"And then we're, you know, getting close to normal," said Janowsky. "And we can pay our staff and hopefully dig out of the hole, this enormous hole that all of us in the restaurant business are in right now."

