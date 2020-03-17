Indiana reports second coronavirus death

Indiana health officials just reported the state's second death from coronavirus.

The patient was an adult from Johnson County who was over 60 years old and had been hospitalized.

Indiana's first coronavirus death was reported Monday. That person was from Marion County and was over 60 years old. They had underlying medical condition, health officials say.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

ISDH has received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2) and Marion (2) counties and will be included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/. The full list of counties with cases is included in the dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.

