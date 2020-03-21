Indiana reports fourth coronavirus death

A fourth Hoosier has died from the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The patient is an adult resident of Delaware County over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today confirmed the fourth Indiana death from COVID-19. The patient is a Delaware County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

The death was first announced by the Delaware County Health Department.

As of today, 126 Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19. All but one are adults.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.

