Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 510 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,403 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 44,140 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,780 cases and 72 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,864 cases and 41 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 510 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 438 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 393 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 430 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 63 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 58 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.