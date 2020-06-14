Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 407 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,240 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 39,909 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,539 cases and 50 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,081 cases and 34 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 467 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 306 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 301 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 267 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 51 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 55 cases and 1 death.