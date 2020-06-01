Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 292 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases on Monday.

At least 1,976 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 34,830 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,286 cases and 44 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,322 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 438 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 150 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 111 cases and 2 death.

LaGrange County has had 84 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 39 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 49 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 46 cases.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov.