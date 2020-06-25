Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 523 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,394 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 43,655 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,740 cases and 71 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,805 cases and 41 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 502 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 432 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 385 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 420 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 63 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

