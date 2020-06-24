Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 281 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,386 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 43,140 positive cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported.

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,705 cases and 70 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,705 cases and 40 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 494 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 406 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 374 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 412 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 62 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

