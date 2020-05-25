Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 354 new cases

State health officials said Sunday that 354 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and an additional eight people have died from the disease. The Indiana State Department of Health reported the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now 31,715, after corrections to Saturday’s total. A total of 1,832 Indiana residents have died. A total of 226,251 tests have been reported to the state health department to date, with a positive test rate of 14%. That includes testing conducted by the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

St. Joseph County has had 1,170 cases and 37 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,008 cases and 27 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 408 cases and 21 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 86 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 60 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 31 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 39 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.