Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 505 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 505 new cases on Monday.

St. Joseph County has had 412 cases and 9 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 164 cases and 3 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 140 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 24 cases.

Kosciusko County has had 22 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 17 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 6 cases.

Pulaski County has had 1 case.

As of Monday, 569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 11,686 positive cases throughout the state.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov