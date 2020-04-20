Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 505 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 505 new cases on Monday.
St. Joseph County has had 412 cases and 9 deaths.
Elkhart County has had 164 cases and 3 deaths.
LaPorte County has had 140 cases and 5 deaths.
Marshall County has had 24 cases.
Kosciusko County has had 22 cases and 1 death.
LaGrange County has had 17 cases and 1 death.
Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.
Fulton County has had 6 cases.
Pulaski County has had 1 case.
As of Monday, 569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 11,686 positive cases throughout the state.
You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov