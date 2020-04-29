Indiana reports 63 more coronavirus deaths, 605 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 63 more coronavirus deaths and 605 new cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 964 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 17,182 positive cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

Monday: 31 deaths, 963 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 620 cases and 17 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 281 cases and 7 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 209 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 33 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 28 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 24 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 16 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 26 cases.

Pulaski County has had 23 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

