Indiana reports 62 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 62 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,213 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 21,033 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 687 cases and 21 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 342 cases and 13 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 268 cases and 8 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 38 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 32 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 33 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 17 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 34 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 29 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

