Indiana reports 61 more coronavirus deaths, 431 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 61 more coronavirus deaths and 431 new cases on Tuesday.

Monday: 7 deaths, 505 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 442 cases and 9 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 179 cases and 3 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 140 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 24 cases.

Kosciusko County has had 22 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 18 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 6 cases.

Pulaski County has had 1 case.

As of Tuesday, 630 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 12,097 positive cases throughout the state.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

