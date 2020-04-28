Indiana reports 57 more coronavirus deaths, 650 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 57 more coronavirus deaths and 650 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 901 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 16,588 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 31 deaths, 963 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 602 cases and 16 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 269 cases and 7 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 199 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 30 cases and 1 deaths.

Marshall County has had 28 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 24 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 15 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 26 cases.

Pulaski County has had 21 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.


