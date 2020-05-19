Indiana reports 57 more coronavirus deaths, 481 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 57 more coronavirus deaths and 481 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,678 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 28,705 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Monday: 14 coronavirus deaths were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,014 cases and 35 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 733 cases and 24 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 360 cases and 16 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 60 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 44 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 52 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 27 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 45 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 35 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

