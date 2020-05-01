Indiana reports 55 more coronavirus deaths, 815 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 55 more coronavirus deaths and 815 new cases on Friday.

As of Friday, 1,062 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 18,630 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 44 deaths, 669 new cases

Wednesday: 63 deaths, 605 new cases

Tuesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

Monday: 31 deaths, 963 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 642 cases and 19 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 293 cases and 9 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 224 cases and 6 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 30 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 25 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 16 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 30 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 25 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

