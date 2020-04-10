Indiana reports 55 more coronavirus deaths, 556 more cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 55 more coronavirus deaths and 556 new cases.

As of Friday, 300 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

Indiana's COVID-19 deaths rise by 55 to 300 amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say 55 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses, pushing the state's death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to 300.

The 55 deaths reported Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health were the largest number the state agency has reported to date in its daily pandemic updates, followed by 42 deaths it reported Thursday.

The department has said the additional deaths it reports each day occurred over multiple days.

The agency says an additional 568 Hoosiers have confirmed cases of COVD-19, increasing Indiana’s total confirmed cases to 6,907 following corrections to the previous day’s total.

4/10/2020 10:46:31 AM (GMT -4:00)

