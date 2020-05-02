Indiana reports 53 more coronavirus deaths, 665 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 53 more coronavirus deaths and 665 new cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,115 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 19,295 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 55 deaths, 815 new cases

Thursday: 44 deaths, 669 new cases

Wednesday: 63 deaths, 605 new cases

Tuesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

Monday: 31 deaths, 963 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 645 cases and 20 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 295 cases and 9 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 229 cases and 7 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 30 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 27 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 16 cases and 2 death.

Fulton County has had 31 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 26 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.