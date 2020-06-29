Indiana reports 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 5 more coronavirus deaths and 312 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,432 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 45, 228 positive cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 362 new cases were reported

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases were reported

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,819 cases and 72 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,003 cases and 42 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 522 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 477 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 407 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 449 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 67 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 65 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 55 cases and 1 death.

