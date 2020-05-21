Indiana reports 48 more coronavirus deaths, 676 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 48 more coronavirus deaths and 676 new cases on Thursday.

As of Thursday, at least 1,764 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 29,936 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Wednesday: 38 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Tuesday: 57 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Monday: 14 coronavirus deaths were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,082 cases and 35 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 844 cases and 27 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 373 cases and 17 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 61 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 57 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 29 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 46 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 37 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.