Indiana reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, 656 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 46 more coronavirus deaths and 656 new cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,596 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 27,280 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths, 614 new cases

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths, 634 new cases

Wednesday: 38 more coronavirus deaths, 409 new cases

Tuesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 566 new cases

Monday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 947 cases and 33 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 638 cases and 23 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 355 cases and 14 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 57 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 40 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 49 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 27 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 42 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.