Indiana reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 46 more coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,022 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 35,237 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,309 cases and 50 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,384 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 434 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 156 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 128 cases and 2 death.

LaGrange County has had 93 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 39 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 49 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 47 cases.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov

