Indiana reports 45 more coronavirus deaths, 612 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 45 more coronavirus deaths and 612 new cases on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 706 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 13,039 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Wednesday: 31 deaths, 431 new cases

Tuesday: 61 deaths, 431 new cases

Monday: 7 deaths, 505 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 475 cases and 10 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 196 cases and 4 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 148 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 25 cases and 1 death.

Kosciusko County has had 24 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 19 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 13 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 7 cases.

Pulaski County has had 4 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

