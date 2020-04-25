Indiana reports 44 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 44 more coronavirus deaths and 715 new cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 785 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 14,395 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Friday: 35 deaths, 656 new cases

Thursday: 45 deaths, 612 new cases

Wednesday: 31 deaths, 431 new cases

Tuesday: 61 deaths, 431 new cases

Monday: 7 deaths, 505 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 553 cases and 11 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 238 cases and 4 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 156 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 26 cases and 1 death.

Kosciusko County has had 27 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 21 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 13 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 10 cases.

Pulaski County has had 9 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.