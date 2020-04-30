Indiana reports 44 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 44 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,007 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 17,835 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 63 deaths, 605 new cases

Tuesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

Monday: 31 deaths, 963 new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 633 cases and 17 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 287 cases and 7 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 218 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 34 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 29 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 25 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 16 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 27 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 23 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

