Indiana reports 42 more coronavirus deaths, 614 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 42 more coronavirus deaths and 614 new cases on Friday.

As of Friday, 1,550 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 26,655 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths, 634 new cases

Wednesday: 38 more coronavirus deaths, 409 new cases

Tuesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 566 new cases

Monday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 921 cases and 33 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 609 cases and 22 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 352 cases and 14 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 55 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 39 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 48 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 26 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 39 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

