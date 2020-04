Indiana health officials are reporting 41 more coronavirus deaths and 611 new cases on Thursday.

Wednesday: 49 deaths, 440 more cases

Tuesday: 37 deaths, 313 new cases

Monday: 7 deaths, 331 more cases

As of Thursday, 477 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 9,542 positive cases throughout the state.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov