Indiana reports 40 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Friday.

At least 1,946 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 33,558 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Thursday: 37 coronavirus deaths and 646 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 21 coronavirus deaths and 370 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 18 coronavirus deaths and 373 new cases were reported

Monday: 8 coronavirus deaths and 354 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,248 cases and 44 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,163 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 424 cases and 23 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 111 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 90 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 71 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 36 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 48 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 46 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

