Indiana reports 38 more coronavirus deaths, 581 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 38 more coronavirus deaths and 581 new cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, at least 1,716 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 29,274 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Tuesday: 57 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Monday: 14 coronavirus deaths were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,054 cases and 35 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 777 cases and 26 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 365 cases and 16 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 60 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 50 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 56 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 28 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 38 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

