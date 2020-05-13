Indiana reports 38 more coronavirus deaths, 409 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 38 more coronavirus deaths and 409 new cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,482 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 25,473 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Tuesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 566 new cases

Monday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 857 cases and 32 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 549 cases and 21 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 340 cases and 12 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 48 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 37 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 41 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 24 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 37 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

