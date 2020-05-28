Indiana reports 37 more coronavirus deaths, 646 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 37 more coronavirus deaths and 646 new cases on Thursday.

As of Thursday, at least 1,907 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 33,068 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Wednesday: 21 coronavirus deaths and 370 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 18 coronavirus deaths and 373 new cases were reported

Monday: 8 coronavirus deaths and 354 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,221 cases and 40 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,101 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 420 cases and 22 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 101 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 80 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 68 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 32 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 41 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

