Indiana reports 35 more coronavirus deaths, 656 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 35 more coronavirus deaths and 656 new cases on Friday.

As of Friday, 741 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 13,680 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Thursday: 45 deaths, 612 new cases

Wednesday: 31 deaths, 431 new cases

Tuesday: 61 deaths, 431 new cases

Monday: 7 deaths, 505 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 515 cases and 11 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 211 cases and 4 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 149 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 25 cases and 1 death.

Kosciusko County has had 25 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 19 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 13 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 7 cases.

Pulaski County has had 7 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

